The Democratic-majority House approved a measure formalizing its impeachment investigation in a partisan vote, 232-196.

No Republicans voted for the measure, and two Democrats were against it, Reps. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., and Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who recently changed his affiliation from Republican to independent, voted for the resolution.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who has reluctantly moved forward with impeachment, recognizing the political pitfalls — initially held a voice vote on the impeachment resolution, declaring it passed. But Rep. Cole, R-Okla., requested a recording of the ayes and nays by electronic device.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham condemned the vote, charging Pelosi “and the Democrats have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules.”

“The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it,” she said in a statement. “Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people.”

Grisham said that instead of “focusing on pressing issues that impact real families, like reducing gun violence, passing the USMCA, improving healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, securing our southern border, and modernizing our aging infrastructure, the Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment—a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President.”

Grisham said Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and their colleagues have “conducted secret, behind-closed-door meetings, blocked the administration from participating, and have now voted to authorize a second round of hearings that still fails to provide any due process whatsoever to the administration.”

“The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense,” Grisham said. “That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

Developing story. More to come …

The post House approves formal impeachment inquiry appeared first on WND.