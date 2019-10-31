President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE’s daughter Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie Trump MSNBC’s Wallace calls out ‘chickens–t’ Trump allies for attacks on Vindman Kushner responds to Biden: I’ve ‘been cleaning up the messes’ he left behind The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP MORE quoted Thomas Jefferson about being “surrounded by enemies and spies” in Washington, D.C., after the House voted to approve procedures for an impeachment inquiry into her father.

Ivanka Trump tweeted the quote, which is from Jefferson’s letter to his daughter Martha describing the political capital of the U.S. The quote reads “surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”

She posted the quote along with the message, “Some things never change, dad!”

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019

The president’s daughter took to Twitter shortly after the resolution in the House passed in a 232-196 party-line vote.

Trump also posted on Twitter immediately after the vote, calling the impeachment inquiry the “Greatest Witch Hunt In American History.”

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamWhite House: Democrats’ resolution shows impeachment is ‘illegitimate sham’ Democrats unveil impeachment procedures Press: Baby Donald throws a temper tantrum MORE condemned the Democrats in a statement, saying they have an “unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding.”