“Jack Ryan” season two has arrived early on Amazon Prime.

The second season of the hit spy thriller was supposed to arrive November 1, which is Friday. However, in a shocking twist of events, it appeared out of thin air today. (RELATED: John Krasinski Talks Season 2 Of ‘Jack Ryan’ On Amazon Prime)

This mission can’t wait any longer. Season 2 of #JackRyan is available one day early on @PrimeVideo. https://t.co/UkdaHyMGnF pic.twitter.com/tiB0bg60Z1 — Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon) October 31, 2019

Happy Halloween! To celebrate I thought I’d give all fans of Jack Ryan a little Halloween treat! When can you watch the new season? How about… right now!!! Yup! #JackRyan Season2! One day early! Only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/Pp7Qk6WLrM — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) October 31, 2019

Below is a live look at my reaction to this incredible news.

I’d already cleared my schedule tomorrow and through chunks of the weekend to binge watch season two of “Jack Ryan.”

Now, the mission’s timeline got bumped up considerably. John Krasinski is absolutely awesome in this show, the acting is superb, the storylines are outstanding, the suspense is next level and the whole thing is all around awesome.

[embedded content]

The fact it dropped a day early for fans is such a power move from Amazon Prime. Here we are enjoying our casual Thursdays.

Moments later, we get the second season of one of the greatest shows ever made.

If you’re not fired up for season two of “Jack Ryan,” then you’re no fan of mine. Now, please excuse me while I grab a beer, kill the lights, and start crushing these episodes.

I can’t wait to see what kind of trouble our favorite Tom Clancy character gets us into this time.