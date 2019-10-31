Judge Ellen Huvelle of the D.C. District Court said that Corsi, formerly of the far-right conspiracy theory website InfoWars, had failed to make a valid case against Mueller or any of the various intelligence and law enforcement agencies named in his complaint.

Huvelle, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Clinton, said Corsi’s sweeping claims that Mueller and the government had conducted illegal surveillance of him, violated his constitutional rights and leaked grand jury information were lacking in evidence and legal grounding.

Larry Klayman, a conservative lawyer who is representing Corsi, told The Hill in an email that he plans to appeal the ruling.

“Judge Huvelle’s ruling was largely politically influenced and sadly comes as no surprise,” he said. “In today’s world, the elite establishment club in Washington, D.C., are ‘protected species,’ who are above the law. The American people are beginning to understand and it is a dangerous situation when the judiciary provides cover for the elite and powerful.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond when asked for comment.