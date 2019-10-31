Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro asserted Wednesday that Democrats should not take the “safe route” in order to win back the White House.

Castro’s remarks came after Sirius XM’s Dean Obeidallah inquired about the lack of diversity among current front-runners in the Democrat primary, which includes Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I don’t take anything away from the people that right now are leading the pack,” Castro said. “They’ve worked very hard. They’re great, talented candidates.”

[embedded content]

Castro also insisted that all he is asking for in the presidential race is a “fair hearing.”

“There’s also this anxiety among a lot of Democrats today… this thought that the best way to beat Donald Trump is the safe route,” Castro continued. “And they equate that with a certain profile of candidate.”

Castro then claimed the Democrat Party should “do what the last successful Democrat did, which was Barack Obama.”

In order for Democrats to take back the White House, Castro believes Democrats must “ignite this young, diverse coalition of working-class people and people across the country that are going to get off the sidelines and into the voting booths.”

Castro, who has participated in every Democrat debate held up until this point, has yet to qualify for the November debate. According to RealClearPolitics’ average, Castro is polling at 0.7 percent.

Earlier this month, Castro pleaded for donations to assist with his campaign and stated that if he did not raise $800,000 by October 31, 2019, he would have to drop out of the race.

“[T]his is a critical moment— if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good,” Castro wrote in a tweet at the time.

