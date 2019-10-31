Julie Andrews could have had a role in the 2013 blockbuster “The Wolf of Wall Street” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio but there was just one problem — she says she was “so truly stoned” and unable to do the film.

The 84-year-old actress made her confession during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” People reported.

Andrews admitted she wanted to play a part in Martin Scorsese’s movie but at the time she was taking a concoction of prescription drugs after undergoing surgery and was in no condition to act.

“I do regret it,” she said, explaining that she was “so truly stoned from all the drugs” she had to take for the pain. “I just wasn’t ready and I wanted to be and I would’ve loved to work with Scorsese,” she added.

The role in question was for Aunt Emma, who helped DiCaprio’s character hide money in the movie. The part was given to actress Joanna Lumley, who starred in “Paddington 2.”

Since then, Andrews has more than made up for the missed opportunity. In 2017 she reprised her role in “Despicable Me 3” and the following year was the voice for Karaten in “Aquaman.” She has also been slated to star alongside Anne Hathaway in the third “Princess Diaries” movie, which is still in the beginning stages of planning.

Rumors recently emerged that a script had been written but Andrews dismissed the claims.

“I haven’t heard [there’s a script finished]. There’s been talk about [a third movie] for quite a while,” she said during her appearance with Andy Cohen, according to People. “I think [Hathaway’s] having a second child. She’s busy and I’ve been busy. If it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about so there you go,” she added.

