House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a press conference Thursday the “only bipartisan vote was against” impeachment, not for it.

House Democrats voted for a resolution Thursday that would formalize the rules and proceedings surrounding impeachment.

Every Republican voted against the impeachment resolution and two Democrats, Reps. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) and Collin Peterson (D-MN), joined them.

House Minority Leader McCarthy said the impeachment process resolution proved how partisan the impeachment inquiry has become.

“Today, the only bipartisan vote was against” impeachment, Rep. McCarthy said.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said, “Not only did every Republican reject the Soviet-style impeachment process, but we were even joined by Democrats who couldn’t stand it anymore.”

“It’s a sad day for this country,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said.

Rep. Jordan said, “There’s no conditions in the transcript, there’s no quid pro quo in the transcript, even the day after the call came out, Democrat chairmen were saying there was no quid pro quo,” they will continue moving on with the impeachment inquiry.

“The American people see this face for what it is because the American people are fair people, they are just people, they are people with common sense and they will not tolerate this,” Rep. Jordan added.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said, “There are a number of Democrats that chose to vote the wrong way, and they should have voted no, but they won’t be here to serve anymore come January of 2021.”

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has chosen to sacrifice a few of her own members” in pursuit of impeachment, Zeldin added.

“You all are being used,” Rep. Zeldin said, pointing towards the media. “Your sources, those Dems in the bunker, are trying to create a narrative because Adam Schiff aspires to write the world’s greatest parody.”

Zeldin continued:

Our president was right about being concerned about corruption, our president was right in wanting to look at interference in 2016 election, and the President of the United States was right to be concerned about a corrupt foreign company run by a corrupt foreign oligarch, hiring the son of a vice president [Hunter Biden], with no energy experience. No Ukraine experience for at least $50,000 a month.

“And I don’t believe that… Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, should avoid scrutiny just because Joe Biden is running for president. And if that’s not illegal, it should be illegal,” the New York conservative said.

Rep. McCarthy said that Democrats do not “trust the American people to have the choice” over who to vote for during the 2020 presidential election because they want to impeach President Donald Trump instead.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.