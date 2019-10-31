Students from military bases in fourth and eighth grades earned the highest percentage of reading proficiency in the nation and outperformed civilian schools in math, Stars and Stripes reported Thursday.

Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) fourth-graders topped the nation in math proficiency, while eighth-graders from military bases ranked second alongside New Jersey and behind Massachusetts, the news outlet reported.

DODEA eighth-grade reading scores held steady since the last National Assessment of Educational Progress test in 2017; fourth-graders slightly improved theirs.

Black and Hispanic students on military bases outperformed students from the same minority groups in civilian schools in all 50 states, DODEA director Thomas Brady said, Stars and Stripes reported.

“I am extremely proud of our students’ performance,” Brady said of their scores on the exams, which are known as the nation’s report card.

Here’s the breakdown:

49% of DODEA fourth-grade students performed at or above NAEP reading proficiency standards, up 1% from 2017. Massachusetts, which ranked highest in 2017, dropped to 45% proficiency.

54% of fourth graders in DODEA schools were proficient in math, compared to 41% nationally.

52% of of DODEA eighth graders were reading proficient, compared to 34% nationally.

41% of eighth graders were at least proficient in math, compared to 34% nationally.