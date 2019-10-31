On Thursday, the House Democrats made their impeachment inquiry into President Trump official, pushing through their resolution by a largely party line vote of 232 to 194. Though Democrats have been pushing to impeach Trump since even before his inauguration, the trigger that finally resulted in an official inquiry was a complaint by an unidentified whistleblower who heard second-hand about Trump’s much-analyzed July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to “look into” the allegations of corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Though Democrats have been working hard to keep the identity of the whistleblower under wraps, reports this week published his alleged identity — and conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh says that now that more details are out, it’s painfully clear why Trump’s political enemies wouldn’t want the whistleblower identified.

“The guy was a plant in the White House by the CIA to do exactly what he did,” Limbaugh said Thursday. “We know his name. He’s one of a dime-a-dozen Yale or Harvard graduates, literally a 30-year-old Pajama Boy doing the bidding of John Brennan in the White House.”

On Wednesday, RealClearInvestigations‘s Paul Sperry reported on the alleged identity of the whistleblower, which he describes as an “open secret inside the Beltway.” Citing “officials with direct knowledge of the proceedings,” Sperry reports that the whistleblower’s name is allegedly Eric Ciaramella. Sperry reports:

Federal documents reveal that the 33-year-old Ciaramella, a registered Democrat held over from the Obama White House, previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of Trump who helped initiate the Russia “collusion” investigation of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Further, Ciaramella (pronounced char-a-MEL-ah) left his National Security Council posting in the White House’s West Wing in mid-2017 amid concerns about negative leaks to the media. He has since returned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

Citing Sperry’s report, Limbaugh pushed back on the description of the complaint author as a true “whistleblower.”

“This guy’s a leaker! He’s not a whistleblower!” said Rush. “…This guy was involved from the get-go, starting in 2016, doing John Brennan’s bidding from the West Wing on furthering the whole Trump-Russia collusion operation of which there wasn’t one!”

“[T]hey don’t want us to know who he is for these obvious reasons,” he added. “Now Schiff and his buddies are saying, ‘Well, we don’t need to know the young whistleblower’s identity. We don’t really need to hear from the whistleblower.’ Of course we don’t now…”

Limbaugh stressed that “everybody has known who this guy is for weeks,” including Trump and his aides, yet his name wasn’t leaked until now, which he described as “a classic illustration of the swamp protecting itself.”

“There’s another reason,” Rush said in reference to his identity remaining secret. “Nobody would be impressed by this guy. He’s a kid — and I don’t mean to be insulting 30-year-olds. Do not misunderstand me here. But he’s not… When you hear ‘CIA agent,’ ’embedded CIA agent,’ you think, ‘Spy, national security!’ You think ‘grizzled veteran,’ not somebody who doesn’t shave but twice a week. He’d be totally unimpressive as an image witness.”

“John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, is the puppet master for all of this — and these guys are feeling their oats now,” said Limbaugh. “…They’re now bragging they’re from the deep state and they’re doing the Lord’s work, and thank God for the deep state. The deep state is protecting…what? The American people from the American people! … It’s just the latest in a never-ending line of efforts the Democrats are making to get rid of Donald Trump by way of overturning the election results of 2016.”

In his report for RealClearInvestigations, Sperry explains his rationale for publishing Ciaramella’s name. “RealClearInvestigations is disclosing the name because of the public’s interest in learning details of an effort to remove a sitting president from office,” Sperry writes. “Further, the official’s status as a ‘whistleblower’ is complicated by his being a hearsay reporter of accusations against the president, one who has ‘some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate’ — as the Intelligence Community Inspector General phrased it circumspectly in originally fielding his complaint.”

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com