A presenter at a workshop hosted by Maryville University made the case that “cultural appropriation” on Halloween amounts to “cultural genocide.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, educators at Maryville University were encouraged to rethink the ways in which they “borrow” from other cultures. During a workshop that took place on campus, one presenter asked faculty members to re-examine their own acts of appropriation.

The presentation defines “cultural appropriation” as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own, especially without showing that you understand or respect the culture.”

One slide claims that “cultural genocide” is one of the several consequences of allowing others to borrow aspects of cultures to which they don’t belong. The Armenian Genocide Museum Foundation defines cultural genocide on its website as “acts and measures undertaken to destroy nations’ or ethnic groups’ culture through spiritual, national, and cultural destruction.”

The slideshow also features an Instagram comment made by fashion designer Marc Jacobs. Breitbart News reported on Marc Jacobs’ comments in 2016. Jacobs faced criticism after one of his models wore her head in dreadlocks during a fashion show. Jacobs’ remarks were likely included so that the presenter could argue against Jacobs’ perspective.

“Funny how you don’t criticize women of color for straightening their hair,” Jacobs wrote at the time. “I respect and am inspired by people and how they look. I don’t see color or race — I see people. I’m sorry to read that so many people are narrow minded…Love is the answer.”