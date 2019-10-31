(BOSTON GLOBE) A New Hampshire woman is pushing back against cemetery officials after she says the Halloween decorations she placed at her son’s grave have been repeatedly removed.

Christina Wohle, of Francestown, decorated the grave of her son, William “Cole” Wohle, with a skeleton wearing a cowboy hat.

Her son died in 2016 at the age of 18 after riding a horse in a rodeo in Castleton, Vermont. He was about to be voted into the Francestown Fire Department, according WMUR. Wohle told the New Hampshire Union Leader her son died of a heart attack after the rodeo competition.

