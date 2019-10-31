President Donald Trump is not the only one honoring military dogs.

The Navy SEAL Museum in Imperial Beach, California, on Thursday announced it would unveil a Navy SEAL canine statue to honor the service of military working dogs.

Trump on Monday tweeted a photo of the military dog that tracked down the head of the Islamic State.

The Belgian Malinois worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president tweeted.

The dog’s name remains a secret.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters the animal “performed a tremendous service” in the raid.

The Navy SEAL Museum said it will unveil the statue at Imperial Beach’s Veterans Park on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

The inspiration for the memorial came from a local SEAL who worked with a canine during his time in the military.