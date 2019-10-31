President Donald Trump is not the only one honoring military dogs.
The Navy SEAL Museum in Imperial Beach, California, on Thursday announced it would unveil a Navy SEAL canine statue to honor the service of military working dogs.
Trump on Monday tweeted a photo of the military dog that tracked down the head of the Islamic State.
The Belgian Malinois worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria.
“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president tweeted.
The dog’s name remains a secret.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters the animal “performed a tremendous service” in the raid.
The Navy SEAL Museum said it will unveil the statue at Imperial Beach’s Veterans Park on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. ET.
The inspiration for the memorial came from a local SEAL who worked with a canine during his time in the military.