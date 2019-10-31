Rudy Giuliani, a few weeks after being named President Donald Trump’s cybersecurity adviser, had to get help at an Apple store after locking himself out of his iPhone, NBC News reports.

Giuliani reportedly stopped at an Apple store in downtown San Francisco in February 2017 to get help accessing his phone, which had become locked after Giuliani entered the wrong passcode at least 10 times.

NBC’s source, an unnamed former employee at the store who was there that day, described this as “very sloppy” and added, “Trump had just named him as an informal adviser on cybersecurity and here, he couldn’t even master the fundamentals of securing your own device.”

Former FBI cybersecurity experts told NBC that a member of the president’s inner circle should not have taken an electronic device to a commercial location for assistance.

“That’s crazy,” said Michael Anaya, a former FBI supervisory special agent in charge of a cybersecurity squad for several years who is now the head of global investigations for the cybersecurity firm DEVCON.

“You’re trusting that person in the store not to look at other information that is beyond what you’re there to get assistance for,” he added. “That’s a lot of trust you’re putting into an individual that you don’t know.”

Anaya said that the administration should have measures in place so that staffers at the White House handle electronics repairs for Giuliani and other individuals with access to the president.

“It’s unnerving to think that this individual has access to the most powerful person in the world and that sensitive communications could be disclosed to people who should not have access to them,” he said.