A new poll shows that a majority of Americans give President Donald Trump a credit for the ISIS raid in north Syria that resulted in the death of terrorist leader Abu al-Baghdadi.

According to the

ABC News/Washington Post poll, 54 percent of Americans polled said that the president deserved credit for the raid.

Of those, 22 percent say he deserves great credit, while 32 percent say he deserves some credit.

This rating, however, lags behind the percentage of Americans who credit former President Barack Obama for the raid that took the life of al-Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden. That stands at 76 percent.

Despite a majority crediting him for the death of al-Baghdadi, more Americans also believe that his foreign policies have left the U.S. weakened around the world.

The president has

irked his critics among the left by tweeting a photoshop of the military dog that cornered al-Baghdadi and forced him to detonate his suicide vest.

On Wednesday the Pentagon released drone footage of the raid, including the total destruction of the base.

Video Shows Raid That Killed ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi | NBC News Now



