A Newtown, Connecticut, woman disrupted a Wednesday discussion about gun violence prevention with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in Newtown.

O’Rourke, who has said he is in favor of a mandatory gun buyback program, was meeting with Newtown residents and local gun control advocates from Newtown Action Alliance and Moms Demand Action to discuss ways to prevent the kind of gun violence that led to the deaths of 28 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, according to FOX61.

“I know that the people of this community understand this better than perhaps any other community in this country and not just the devastation and grief and loss but what those solutions are,” O’Rourke said during the discussion, FOX61 reported.

One woman in the audience— a Trump supporter named Rebecca Carnes — stood up during the discussion and heckled the presidential candidate, saying Democrats are trying to “hijack” Newtown and “try to make an issue out of getting guns out of good peoples’ hands that can make a difference, and you know that, Beto.”

“This is bullsh*t. It’s about mental health, and it’s about this war on boys and masculinity,” Carnes continued. “You’re bullsh*t by being here. Shame on you, Beto.”

“What do you have to say about mental health? What do you have to say about urban violence? You don’t care. The Democrats have been in charge of urban communities and cities for decades. The Democrats have failed,” Carnes said to O’Rourke before she was booed and escorted out of the room.

O’Rourke said during the Oct. 15 Democratic primary debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times that, if he were elected president, Americans who do not turn in their guns will face “consequences.”

“Look, we’re going to make sure that the priority is saving the lives of our fellow Americans,” O’Rourke said. (RELATED: Another Study Confirms Criminals Break Gun Laws)

“I expect my fellow Americans to follow the law, the same way that we enforce any provision, any law, that we have right now. We don’t go door to door to do anything in this country to enforce the law. I expect Republicans, Democrats, gun owners and non-gun owners alike to respect and follow the law,” the former Texas representative added.

