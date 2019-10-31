Alabama football coach Nick Saban won’t make any declarations on injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa any time soon.

Tua, who was one of the Heisman front runners before getting hurt, suffered a high ankle sprain against Tennessee, and hasn’t played since. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban said Tua Tagovailoa could be out 1-2 weeks with a high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/Wfh98lfaob — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2019

He’s slowly working himself back onto the field, but Saban doesn’t know just yet when he’ll be playing again. According to Michael Casagrande, the six-time national champion told the media Wednesday that the superstar quarterback will be a game-time decision against LSU.

Saban said Tua will practice today and it will be a game-time decision if he plays against LSU. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 30, 2019

I’m guessing that we see Tua on the field against the Tigers. If I had to put money on it, I’d 100% be betting on the junior gunslinger playing in the biggest SEC game of the year.

There’s a very real chance Saban already knows Tua is good to go, and just wants to keep LSU guessing as to what will happen when the two teams meet Nov. 9.

That’s pure speculation on my part, but we all know Saban is a football genius.

On the other hand, Alabama is absolutely screwed if Tua isn’t out on the field next weekend against LSU. They’re going to get dog walked if he doesn’t play.

I don’t say that because I hate Alabama. I say it because it’s true. They 100% need Tua playing in order to beat Joe Burrow and company.

It’s that simple. The Crimson Tide can’t beat Coach O and the Tigers if the best player on their roster isn’t on the field.

That might sound harsh. I get that, but it’s also 100% true.

Keep checking back for updates when we have them. This is without a doubt the biggest storyline in the SEC, and I can’t wait to see what happens next weekend.