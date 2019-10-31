New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday suggested a conspiracy surrounding the Aug. 10 death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, saying “something doesn’t fit” about what the medical examiner ruled as a jailhouse suicide.

De Blasio first said in August that he thought something was amiss in Epstein’s suicide inside a federal jail in Manhattan, where he was being held on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

Then pathologist Dr. Michael Baden — who was hired by Epstein’s brother — on Wednesday disputed the medical examiner’s autopsy that determined Epstein hanged himself.

“Something doesn’t fit here,” de Blasio said Thursday about the medical examiner’s finding, Politico reported. “It just doesn’t make sense that the highest profile prisoner in America, you know, someone forgot to guard him.”

“I want to understand, I think everyone wants to understand, what really happened. I don’t know what the nature of the death was,” he said. “I just know it should never have happened, and we still don’t have good answers.”