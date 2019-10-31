The New York Times called President Donald Trump out for tweeting a “doctored photo” of him giving a combat dog the Medal of Honor Wednesday, but appeared to praise former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her meme-sharing days earlier.

The NYT called the meme a “doctored photo” in its original article. The image was a photoshopped image of Trump giving Conan, the hero dog that helped take down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Saturday evening, the Medal of Honor. It added that the original photo came from a Medal of Honor ceremony in 2017 where “the recipient had saved the lives of 10 men in Vietnam.” (RELATED: ‘GREAT JOB’ – President Trump Declassifies Photo Of Dog Involved In Killing ISIS Leader)

The original headline for Wednesday’s article was “Trump Shares Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting a Medal.” Meanwhile, the outlet appeared to praise Clinton on Oct. 21 for doing the same thing — sharing a meme on Twitter. This article was titled “Hillary Clinton, Master Troll?”

“Freed of the constraints of public office, Mrs. Clinton seems to be living her best life,” the article reads.

It described a fake letter the former secretary of state shared to mock Trump after he sent a letter to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In Trump’s Oct. 9 letter, he told Erdogan, “Don’t be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” The president warned Erdogan of taking his invasion into Syria too far.

“Found in the archives,” Hillary Clinton tweeted on Oct. 20 with a picture of a fake letter from former President John F. Kennedy to former Premier of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev.

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

“And she’s tweeted a letter mocking Mr. Trump with language that makes it unprintable in this family newsletter. Welcome to Hillary Unplugged,” the NYT article reads.

The NYT later updated its Trump article to note that “the medal recipient was amused.” It also changed its language from “doctored” to “joke photo.”

“The joke photo appeared to use an image from a 2017 Medal of Honor ceremony,” the updated article reads. Retired Army medic James C. McCloughan, who was in the original photo, said that it appeared Trump was trying to recognize the dog’s heroism, the article noted.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.