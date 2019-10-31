On Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat performed a tune that he wrote called, “The Al-Baghdadi Song.” Inspired by comments on Twitter, Pat rewrote the lyrics to Ram Jam’s hit “Black Betty” and captured the events that unfolded during Saturday’s raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria.

Here is the first verse of “Al-Baghdadi.”

Woah, Baghdadi (Bam-ba-Lam)

Woah, Baghdadi (Bam-ba-Lam)

Baghdadi is finally dead (Bam-ba-Lam)

They took off his head (Bam-ba-Lam)

Watch the video below to hear the full song.

