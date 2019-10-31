Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren posted a photo of her Halloween costume on Instagram Thursday — and she’s taking aim at Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“This Halloween I decided to dress up as the thing that scares me most, the Democratic Dimwit Darling herself,” Lahren wrote in the caption of the photo.

“I’m not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House… #TeamTomi #halloween #AOC #SocialismKills.”

Lahren, who works as a contributor for Fox News, has made a reputation for colorful commentary over the last few years. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Wants Advice About Her Canker Sores)

The 27-year-old has said that Bernie Sanders supporters should “put down the weed.” She has also clashed with celebrities like rapper Cardi B, who once threatened to “dog walk” her.

Ocasio-Cortez joined in on that feud, saying, “Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang y’all just found it on Twitter.”

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

In a Fox News appearance this month, Lahren said that Ocasio-Cortez should “far less concerned with really campaigning for Bernie Sanders. She should be worried about her own back because I think she’s going to have a more difficult time with re-election than she thinks.”