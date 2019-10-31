It appears Washington Nationals’ fans weren’t done expressing their disdain for President Donald Trump.

A bunch of them made headlines Sunday when they

booed and chanted “lock him up” at Trump, who attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Nationals and the Houston Astros at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Then on Wednesday night, rain-soaked fans gathered at Nationals Park to watch the decisive Game 7 of the Series — which was taking place in Houston — on the stadium’s giant video screen.

And when a Trump campaign ad appeared onscreen, the D.C. crowd let Trump have it

again.

Here are a few clips:

Here’s the ad that ran during the game:

The Nationals ended up beating the Astros in the seventh game to win the World Series, and Trump congratulated the team:

But during the celebration one “gracious” fan told a TV reporter during a live segment that “D.C. needed this! We’ve got some asshole in the f***ing White House right now.”

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Anything else?



Sunday night’s booing with Trump in attendance at Nationals Park occurred the same day Trump announced the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told CNN Monday morning he didn’t like the treatment Trump received at the game.

“I”m enough of a sort of traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our president does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional, I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our president,” Coons told the cable network. “I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president at times don’t.”