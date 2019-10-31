Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign did not qualify for a top Democratic Party event in Iowa, CNN is reporting.

In order to speak at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration on Friday, the congresswoman from Hawaii had to either have opened two field offices in the state with at least 10 field organizing staffers or purchase the party’s voter files.

“To our knowledge, the congresswoman did neither of those things,” said Jonah Hermann, a spokesman for the state Democratic Party.

Fourteen of the candidates vying for the national party’s nomination are scheduled to speak at the event, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, according to news network.

CNN noted the event in Des Moines is described as the “premier event of the caucus season.”