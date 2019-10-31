On the radio program Thursday, Glenn Beck took a look at a new report from RealClearInvestigations that claims to have uncovered the identity of the whistleblower at the root of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — and the connections to CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella are hardly surprising.

The whistleblower is being interviewed privately, and Democrats aren’t letting Republicans ask questions about him. They claim to fear for his safety, but are likely more concerned about hiding the informant’s ties to the Obama White House and the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Not only did the registered Democrat and CIA official work with former CIA Director John Brennan and former Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration, but he was also Biden’s right-hand-man while the former vice president was manipulating the firing of Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma and Hunter Biden. He also worked very closely with a Democratic National Committee “operative” named Alexandra Chalupa, who we now know was working with Ukraine officials to dig up dirt on Donald Trump in 2016. It’s all starting to make sense now.

Watch the video below for more details:

