Who are the richest families in America?

Considering our infatuation with the rich and famous. It’s a question that generates a lot of interest. For years the Kardashians have kept us entertained (or not!) while making a fortune.

Then there’s the Rockefeller family, which found its fortune after John Rockefeller started Standard Oil in the 1880s. Stacker recently set out to determine the wealthiest families in America by analyzing the latest data obtained from Forbes. We take a closer look at the results in a ranking of the 10 richest.

10. Duncan family

– Net worth: $21.5 billion

– Number of family members: 4

– Source of wealth: pipelines

– Headquarters: Houston, Texas

The Duncan family’s wealth can be traced back to 1968 when Dan Duncan founded Enterprise Products Partners. Randa Duncan Williams, his eldest daughter, chairs the company’s board.

9. Hearst family

– Net worth: $28 billion

– Number of family members: 67

– Source of wealth: Hearst Corp.

– Headquarters: New York City

Although the 1880s brought some wealth to the Hearst family through a mining business, things truly flourished when William Randolph Hearst Jr. founded a media company that now owns hundreds of magazines and newspapers under the Hearst Corp. umbrella.

8. Edward Johnson family

– Net worth: $28.5 billion

– Number of family members: 4

– Source of wealth: money management

– Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

When Edward C. Johnson II founded Fidelity Management & Research in 1946, he did not anticipate the business would make the Johnsons one of the richest families in America. Granddaughter Abigail has taken over the reins and now manages the firm.

7. Pritzker family

– Net worth: $29 billion

– Number of family members: 13

– Source of wealth: hotels, investments

– Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

As the son of Ukrainian immigrants who put down their roots in the U.S. back in the 1880s, Abram Nicholas Pritzker came from humble beginnings. Things changed when he started purchasing real-estate and local businesses. Today the Pritzkers are one of the richest American families.

6. S.C. Johnson family

– Net worth: $30 billion

– Number of family members: 13 (est.)

– Source of wealth: cleaning products

– Headquarters: Racine, Wisconsin

Things started off small for Samuel Curtis Johnson, who founded a business specializing in parquet flooring in the 1800s, but then he developed floor wax under the company’s name. The family-owned SC Johnson business flourished and today the family owns several major brands including Ziploc.

5. Cox family

– Net worth: $41 billion

– Number of family members: 5

– Source of wealth: media

– Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

In 1989 James M. Cox made a life-altering decision- to purchase the Daytona Evening News. It grew into Cox Enterprises which now comprises of Cox Media as well as Cox Communications.

4. Cargill-MacMillan family

– Net worth: $49 billion

– Number of family members: 23 (est.)

– Source of wealth: Cargill Inc.

– Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Cargill-MacMillan family draw their wealth through Cargill Inc., which heads up production and distribution of various food items.

3. Mars family

– Net worth: $78 billion

– Number of family members: 3

– Source of wealth: candy

– Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Do you often indulge in a Snickers or Twix bar? If so you have the Mars family to thank. As one of the richest families in America, the Mars family earned their fortune through Mars Inc., which produces popular candy brands.

2. Koch family

– Net worth: $82 billion

– Number of family members: 4

– Source of wealth: diversified

– Headquarters: Wichita, Kansas

Koch Industries started out as a small engineering firm but grew into one of the country’s largest private companies. In doing so, the business brought in a fortune for the Koch family.

1. Walton family

– Net worth: $130 billion

– Number of family members: 7

– Source of wealth: Walmart

– Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas

We know Walmart to be a massive retailer with thousands of stores located across the world but in 1962 the chain was nothing more than a single store and a handful of dreams held by its founder, Sam Walton. Today the Walton family are regarded as the richest American family.