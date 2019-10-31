It’s almost a quadrennial exercise. Unhappy with the presidential candidates, the political class starts chattering about finding a white knight — or maybe even an independent candidacy.

This season it’s the Democrats.

Some politicians and donors are worried that former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenPompeo says Trump-Zelensky call was ‘consistent’ with administration policy Alyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry MORE is spent and that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack ‘personalized’ health issues for voters Krystal Ball: Bernie seems ‘to have a little extra mojo post heart attack’ MORE (D-Mass.) is un-electable.

A sequel is: If it’s Warren v Trump next fall, it’s a recipe for a feasible independent or third-party candidacy.

Considering the rules — and reality — this is wishful thinking. I put the probability of a Democratic nominee coming from the current field at about 95 percent, of the next president being the Democratic or Republican nominee at 99 percent.

The Democrats eliminated winner-take-all primaries, which theoretically makes a longer struggle— and conceivably a deadlocked convention — more possible. But there is a threshold that requires 15 percent of the vote anywhere to get delegates.

Political sense — and history — suggests that only three, with a stretch maybe four, candidates will be viable after the initial Iowa and New Hampshire contests in early February.

A “respectable fifth” in Iowa is an oxymoron. Plans to score big with the heavy African-American vote in South Carolina — or to roll up a bunch of delegates in the huge and diverse California primary — requires first doing well with the predominately white Iowa and New Hampshire electorates.

Ultimately, a brokered convention — the dream of all those searching for the dream candidate — depends on a multi-field race contesting through all the primaries. That is highly unlikely.

A late-starting candidate would be at considerable disadvantage. On March 3, there are 16 contests, including the huge California and Texas primaries with almost 30 percent of the delegates selected.

Moreover, in a stupid bow to the Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign hits back at Biden: ‘He is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points’ Overnight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack ‘personalized’ health issues for voters MORE forces, the Democratic National Committee eviscerated the role of so-called “super delegates,” about 15 percent of the total. These are members of Congress, Governors, top party officials. They won’t be permitted to vote at the convention until a nominee is decided.

The left wing charged these are establishment figures who thwart the preferences of grass roots voters. That’s nonsense. In 2008, the establishment figure was Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Twitter to refuse all political ads | Trump camp blasts ‘very dumb’ decision | Ocasio-Cortez hails move | Zuckerberg doubles down on Facebook’s ad policies | GOP senator blocks sweeping election reform bill Ocasio-Cortez lauds Twitter’s decision to refuse political ads Hillary Clinton celebrates Twitter’s decision to stop political advertising: ‘What say you, Facebook?’ MORE, but these elected politicians started moving to Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSaagar Enjeti: Corporatism does not know any party Saagar Enjeti: Harris campaign ‘is failing because she doesn’t stand for anything’ Business owner says his Halloween display of Trump holding Obama’s head went ‘too far’ MORE when they saw he was the more appealing and electable candidate.

These are the people a president has to govern with. Their role in the nominating process instead should have been enhanced. But the effect of this change makes a brokered convention even less likely.

Even then… who would be the savior?

Hillary Clinton and John Kerry John Forbes KerryHarris to cut some staff, redeploy others to Iowa in campaign shake-up John Kerry: Some evidence against Trump ‘more powerful already than what we saw in the impeachment of Richard Nixon’ Democratic handwringing hits new highs over 2020 MORE are making known their interest. The concern — or complaint — would be that the front-runners are too old when there’s a need for a new generation of leaders. Turning to septuagenarians who lost two presidential elections, isn’t the answer.

More appealing — if the nomination is out of reach of candidates like Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetGOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden Senate Democrats call on White House to abandon plan to collect DNA from migrants 2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel MORE or South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAlyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month Buttigieg campaign draws comparisons to Obama ahead of key Iowa event Biden’s lead atop Democratic field slips: poll MORE — might be Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaObama sneaks into Michelle’s speech at Obama Foundation summit Michelle Obama: ‘I can’t make people not afraid of black people’ Why the GOP march of mad hatters poses a threat to our Democracy MORE, but she has made clear she has no interest in running for any political office.

There is a sense of deja vu.

In 1976 there was a “stop Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterJimmy Carter’s church announces he will teach Sunday school despite recent fall Democrats must question possible political surveillance Jimmy Carter leaves the hospital to recover from fall at home MORE” movement, driven by those fearful that an inexperienced one-term Georgia Governor couldn’t win the presidency; California Gov. Jerry Brown and Idaho Sen. Frank Church even entered late and won some primaries. In the spring of 1992, with a weakened Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonGOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden Democrat unveils bill capping number of ambassadors who are political appointees Ex-Rep. Livingston pressed for Ukraine ambassador’s firing, says witness MORE headed to the nomination, party hands fearful of other shoes (worn by women) dropping revived talk of New York Gov. Mario Cuomo running. Four years ago, the anybody-but-Trump contingent was desperate for alternatives.

All fizzled.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE were all elected president in those elections.

Those previous white knight searches fizzled, and so will the current dream of an independent candidate both rich and charismatic enough to capture the wide center. Starbucks founder Howard Schultz took a look and backed away. If it looks like Trump v Warren, the talk will intensify about Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – GOP snags mic with impeachment protest Democratic handwringing hits new highs over 2020 MORE or someone else.

Much of this speculation is fanciful.

Trump, under this scenario, would get more than 35 percent of the vote: evangelicals, racists, well-to-do tax cuts lovers, anti-regulation small business owners, and alienated struggling white men. Warren would be assured of about the same amount: African-Americans, most Latinos, feminists, highly educated whites, staunch labor unionists, gays and lesbians. There always are a few others who will vote for the Democrat or Republican because they hate the other side.

And when this “centrist” contender takes a position on abortion, guns, gay rights or Wall Street, it will solidify a few supporters of Trump or Warren.

The most popular third-party candidate in modern times, Ross Perot, got 19 percent of the vote in 1992. He didn’t carry a single state.

Albert R. Hunt is the former executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for the Wall Street Journal. For almost a quarter-century he wrote a column on politics for The Wall Street Journal, then the International New York Times and Bloomberg View. Follow him on Twitter @alhuntdc .