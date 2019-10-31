Conservative commentator Tomi LahrenTomi LahrenTrump signed printout of positive tweets for Tomi Lahren Why are we turning a blind eye to right-wing incitement of violence? Tomi Lahren apologizes for ‘way remarks came out’ on border, Second Amendment MORE dressed as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOvernight Energy: House passes bill to prohibit mining near Grand Canyon| Union says EPA refuses to renegotiate contract | Climate protesters occupy Pelosi’s office over California fires Hillicon Valley: Twitter to refuse all political ads | Trump camp blasts ‘very dumb’ decision | Ocasio-Cortez hails move | Zuckerberg doubles down on Facebook’s ad policies | GOP senator blocks sweeping election reform bill Ocasio-Cortez lauds Twitter’s decision to refuse political ads MORE (D-N.Y.) for Halloween this year, referring to the freshman lawmaker as “the thing that scares me most.”

“This Halloween I decided to dress up as the thing that scares me most, the Democratic Dimwit Darling herself,” Lahren wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I’m not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness.”

“I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House…” the Fox Nation host continued in the post, in which she also included the hashtag “SocialismKills.”

Though the Green New Deal, which Lahren compared to “The Communist Manifesto,” has seen a lot of support from progressives in Congress, the proposal has been met with opposition from some centrist Democrats and many Republicans.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE, another vocal critic of Ocasio-Cortez, called the proposal “preposterous” earlier this year, while a number of 2020 Democratic candidates — including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden’s lead atop Democratic field slips: poll GOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden Harris to cut some staff, redeploy others to Iowa in campaign shake-up MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Twitter to refuse all political ads | Trump camp blasts ‘very dumb’ decision | Ocasio-Cortez hails move | Zuckerberg doubles down on Facebook’s ad policies | GOP senator blocks sweeping election reform bill Senators introduce bill to strengthen cybersecurity of local governments Biden’s lead atop Democratic field slips: poll MORE (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign hits back at Biden: ‘He is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points’ Overnight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack ‘personalized’ health issues for voters MORE (I-Vt.) — have thrown support behind the measure.

This is not the first time Lahren has gone after the New York Democrat. Earlier this year, Lahren caugh heat after she suggested that Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, was successful on social media but not in “real life.”