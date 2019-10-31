On Thursday, for Halloween, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren dressed up as what she called “the thing that scares me the most”: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Wearing a brown wig, large glasses, and carrying a binder titled “Green New Deal” as well as a copy of “The Communist Manifesto,” Lahren wrote on Instagram, “This Halloween I decided to dress up as the thing that scares me most, the Democrat Dimwit Darling herself. I’m not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House…” She added the hashtags #Socialism Kills and #TeamTomi.

Lahren released a short video saying, “The Left is getting really triggered with my AOC costume and they’re saying I’m disparaging her for being a bartender. Let me make this very clear: her being a former bartender is the most admirable quality AOC has. Period.”

After AOC’s Green New Deal was announced, Lahren said on Fox Nation:

Yes, it’s called the Green New Deal and shock, they don’t how or who is going to pay for it. The only thing green about it is the money they are taking out of our pockets to fund their socialist utopia. But here are some of the genius tenants of the non-binding resolution from hell: a full phase-out of fossil fuels; health care for all Americans; net zero emissions in ten years because it takes a while to get rid of all the farting livestock, y’know: an upgrade or replacement of every building for the state of the art energy efficiency; a high speed rail to replace air travel; economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work. Yeah, when I say the Democratic party is absolutely, undoubtedly and unarguably out of its collective freaking mind, this is what I’m talking about. So, how much would this Green New Deal cost? Well Alexandria doesn’t know and she doesn’t care who’s gonna pay for it. Alexandria doesn’t know and doesn’t care, but obviously we are, those of us who work to support those who aren’t willing.

As The Daily Mail noted, last January on Fox & Friends Lahren said, “There’s a difference between being successful on Twitter and social media like Ocasio-Cortez and being relatable on social media platforms and actually being successful in real life.”

In July, Ocasio-Cortez visited U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention centers in Texas, then tweeted, “Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress.”

Lahren fired back on Twitter, “You have zero awareness of what our @CBP officers do on a daily basis. Are you surprised they don’t want to be around you? No law enforcement official would. You’re completely out of line and a disgrace to this nation. I feel sorry for our @CBP officers who had to be near you.”

