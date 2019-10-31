Although he stopped short of endorsing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the general election Dec. 12, President Donald Trump on Thursday told Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage that he and the Conservative Party leader should join forces in the contest.

“I’d like to see you and Boris get together,” Trump told Farage, who interviewed the U.S. president on his daily program on LBC Radio from London.

Recalling conversations with Johnson, Trump told Farage on the air that the prime minister “respects you a lot” and “I wish you two could get together” in the upcoming contest.

Farage stopped short of agreeing to join his party with Johnson’s, but did say the prime minister was a “lovely man” and that they could work together “if he drops the deal [leaving the European Union with particular conditions] and there is no political interference” in the United Kingdom’s future relations with the EU.

The president also used his airtime with Farage to take a few shots at Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn and his charges that Trump had a plan to “take over” the British National Health Service (NHS).

“That’s so ridiculous,” snapped Trump, “Corbyn put it out there….As you know, we’re trying to fix our own health service.”

