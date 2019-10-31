President Donald Trump has changed his permanent residence from New York to Florida.

Trump confirmed the move in a statement late Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote: “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence.”

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse,” he added.

“I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

Trump had filed a “declaration of domicile” in September saying that his permanent residence is no longer in Manhattan, New York, but will be Palm Beach, Florida, according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court obtained by the New York Times, which first reported the move.

