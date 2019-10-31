President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla., according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court that were reviewed by The New York Times.

Both the president and Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral Gaetz responds after #MattGaetzIsATool trends on Twitter: ‘I kinda like it’ Why Melania Trump is poised to have a great legacy as first lady MORE last month filed a “declaration of domicile” saying their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach will be their permanent residence.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” reads the document that Trump filed.

“I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” the document says, referring to Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Another document lists his other residences as 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the address for the White House, and his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

A person close to the president told The Times that Trump’s decision to change his primary residence was largely for tax purposes. The person also cited Trump’s frustration with the Manhattan district attorney’s lawsuit seeking his tax returns.

While the change is not expected to have any impact on the suit, it could allow the president to avoid New York State’s top tax rate of nearly 9 percent and New York City’s top rate of nearly 4 percent.

Trump has often stayed at his Mar-a-Lago and held several meetings with world leaders there, dubbing the resort the “winter White House.”