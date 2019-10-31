Lawrence VanDyke, a Trump nominee for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, broke down in tears responding to anti-LGBT smears presented in letter from the American Bar Association (ABA) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The scathing letter from the ABA, which was sent to committee leadership the night before the hearing, claimed VanDyke was unqualified for the position and “would not say affirmatively that he would be fair to any litigant before him, notably members of the LGBTQ community,” according to Fox News.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), who later in the hearing called the letter “a shameful exercise in political bias,” asked Mr. VanDyke if the anti-LBGT attack from the ABA was true.

“Senator, I — that was, um, that was the part of the letter,” VanDyke started to respond, clearly overcome with emotion. “I did not say that.”

The nominee, unable to speak for a number of seconds, apologized to Hawley.

“No, I did not say that,” he responded, after collecting himself. “I do not believe that. It is a fundamental belief of mine that all people are created in the image of God. They should all be treated with dignity and respect, senator.”

Before the emotional defense offered by VanDyke, Sen. Hawley highlighted that the woman who conducted the nominee’s ABA interview was Marcia Davenport, an attorney who donated to VanDyke’s political opponent when he ran for Montana Supreme Court in 2014.

The Republican noted that Davenport, aside from conducting the interview, was the one in placed in charge of the ABA review process of VanDyke.

“I find that absolutely unbelievable, if you wanna talk about bias, if you wanna talk about fair processes. And it probably explains the totally ad hominem nature of this disgraceful letter,” Hawley said, noting that the letter was loaded with “hearsay” and anonymous accusers.

According to VanDyke, Davenport would present him with charges against his character and qualifications without revealing his accusers and would not give him proper time to answer completely.

The ABA letter also accused VanDyke of being “arrogant” and “lacking in knowledge in the day-to-day practice of law,” noted Hawley.

“Mr. VanDyke’s accomplishments are offset by the assessments of interviewees that Mr. VanDyke is arrogant, lazy, an ideologue, and lacking in knowledge of the day-to-day practice including procedural rules,” the letter said, adding, “There was a theme that the nominee lacks humility, has an ‘entitlement’ temperament, does not have an open mind, and does not always have a commitment to being candid and truthful.”

The ABA rated VanDyke “Not Qualified.”

The White House counsel’s office should “not to make nominees available any longer to the ABA for these interviews,” said Sen. Hawley.

Earlier in the hearing, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) similarly blasted the ABA for their biased attacks.

“The time has come, Mr. Chairman,” Lee said, according to Fox News, “to suspend the unique access that the American Bar Association has, until such time as a thorough investigation and review is undertaken to inquire into how these functions are performed.”

