President Donald Trump’s personal pastor — Florida-based televangelist Paula White — has joined the Trump administration, The New York Times reported Thursday.

White will work in the Office of Public Liaison, an unnamed White House official told the Times. The office oversees outreach to groups and coalitions organizing key parts of the president’s base, the Times reported.

According to the Times, White will advise the administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative, which Trump established last year by executive order to give religious groups more of a voice in issues like defending religious liberty and fighting poverty.

White has a large following among Christians who believe in the “prosperity gospel,” which teaches that God blesses people he deems to be of strong faith with wealth, good health, and other gifts. Others consider the beliefs to be heresy, the Times reported.

In an interview with the New York Post, White — who said she sometimes visits the White House several times a week — praised Trump’s intellect.

“He’s in total control,” she told the Post. “He’s not at all impulsive — he’s so far ahead of everyone, very much a strategic thinker.”