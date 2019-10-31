President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE roasted House Republicans at a recent fundraising event held at the Trump Hotel, while also taking some shots at Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: After Vindman, GOP anxiety deepens Romney backs college athlete compensation, warns about some students driving ‘Ferraris’ Trump’s defenders are running out of options MORE (R-Utah) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi50 Cent meets with Pelosi, lawmakers on Capitol Hill Democrats raise stakes with impeachment vote Overnight Energy: House passes bill to prohibit mining near Grand Canyon| Union says EPA refuses to renegotiate contract | Climate protesters occupy Pelosi’s office over California fires MORE (D-Calif.), Politico reports.

According to the publication, Trump praised and poked fun at a number of House Republicans in jest who raised the most for the fundraising event held on Tuesday evening.

In one of his jokes that has begun to raise eyebrows online, Trump reportedly referenced the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting, in which House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseShimkus says he’s reconsidering retirement Top Republicans say impeachment resolution is too little too late Shimkus says he’s been asked to reconsider retirement MORE (R-La.) was shot as well as several other victims.

Trump went on to note how Jennifer Scalise, the Louisiana Republican’s wife, “cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day,” sources told the publication.

“I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy,” he continued jokingly, “I know mine wouldn’t.”

He also reportedly offered praise to Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Charles (Chuck) Joseph FleischmannTrump faces new hit on deficit Lawmakers concede they might have to pass a dreaded ‘CR’ GOP blasts Democrats for using 2014 ‘kids in cages’ photo to promote migrant hearing MORE (R-Tenn.) for his fundraising efforts, saying “that lil guy packs more punch than I thought,” and joked about Rep. Greg Pence Gregory Joseph PenceThe Hill’s Morning Report – Tempers boil over at the White House The Hill’s Morning Report — After contentious week, Trump heads for Japan Republicans spend more than million at Trump properties MORE (R-Ind.) at the event: “I know a guy who looks like you.”

“How did you get that good of a seat in here ya cheap-o?” he also said to Pence, who is Vice President Pence’s brother.

Sources told Politico’s Melanie Zanona that Trump also took aim at Romney, a vocal critic of his administration, during the event, telling the crowd that the Utah Republican has the worst name in politics.

As for who Trump reportedly said had “the best name” in politics, Rep. Patrick McHenry Patrick Timothy McHenryNorth Carolina ruling could cost GOP House seats Divides over China, fossil fuels threaten House deal to reboot Ex-Im Bank Lawmakers hammer Zuckerberg over Facebook controversies MORE (N.C.) took the cake.

“If I had that name, I would have been president 10 years ago,” Trump reportedly said.

Trump also reportedly assailed Pelosi as “nasty Nancy” during the event as House Democrats ramp up their impeachment inquiry into the president over his dealings in Ukraine.

He reportedly also called Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSenate Democrat: Colleague was working on fantasy football trade instead of listening to Schumer Senate Democrats to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves Man explains refusing to shake McConnell’s hand at Cummings memorial: ‘I couldn’t do it’ MORE (D-N.Y.) a “lap dog.”