President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE confirmed on Twitter Thursday night that he would be moving his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Fla., blaming local New York leaders who the president argued had treated him “very badly.”

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote that the Empire State would “always have a special place” in his heart, while adding that “[f]ew have been treated worse” by its leadership despite paying “millions” in taxes.

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

It was reported earlier Friday that Trump had officially filed to change his permanent address, prompting New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to respond on Twitter: “Good riddance.”

Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019

In the past, Trump has feuded with New York State and New York City local governments. He is currently facing investigations into his personal finances and business, including a lawsuit seeking his long-concealed tax returns.

While the move is not expected to have any impact on the suit, it could allow the president to avoid New York State’s top tax rate of nearly 9 percent and New York City’s top rate of nearly 4 percent.

The news is also likely welcome by local officials in Manhattan, who would be forced to deal with increased traffic and security concerns surrounding Trump’s future stays at his New York residence during and after his White House tenure.

Trump has spent several weekends in his Florida resort and has held several high-level negotiations with world leaders there, dubbing the location the “winter White House.”

Updated 9:58 p.m.

Tal Axelrod contributed