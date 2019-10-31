The wife of the U.S. diplomat involved in teenager Harry Dunn’s death had a “compelling story to tell,” President Donald Trump said during an appearance on Nigel Farage’s “LBC” radio show.

Dunn, 19, died following a road traffic collision this summer in the UK. Anne Sacoolas was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed into Dunn’s motorbike.

Sacoolas, who is married to a U.S. intelligence official, left the country under diplomatic immunity following the crash.

Trump brought her into the White House to meet with Dunn’s parents, but they rejected the meeting, saying they felt “ambushed.”

“They were in separate rooms, and what I wanted was to introduce them to each other so they could really grieve together – the parents didn’t want to meet her,” Trump said.

When Farage asked whether Sacoolas would fly back to the UK to face charges, if there were any, Trump replied:

“Well, I would have to see what the final facts are, and I’ll take a look at the final facts. She’s represented by a lawyer. As you know, the parents are represented by a lawyer, and from the time I talked to [U.K. Prime Minister] Boris [Johnson] to the time I met with them, but they were both right next to each other in the White House. I was in the Oval Office with the parents, and the young lady was in a room right next to the Oval Office, but the parents decided, in their wisdom, and it is certainly their choice, not to see her.”