Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday over her open “bigotry” after she blamed an entire racial group for “producing climate change” during a congressional hearing last week.

“She’s an unapologetic bigot, someone who attacks others for the way they were born,” Carlson said. “There’s nothing legitimate about that, you can’t debate bigotry, it’s pure poison.”

Carlson continued, “It’s terrifying to think that someone who spews open racism has become a role model for our young people but that is exactly what has happened and it’s been happening since Ocasio-Cortez arrived on the public stage.”

During the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez asked so-called “experts” the following questions:

“Do we see largely that it’s the global South and communities of color that may be bearing the brunt of the initial havoc from climate change?” “And in terms of that wealth, the people who are producing climate change, the folks that are responsible for the largest amount of emissions, or communities, or corporations, they tend to be predominantly white, correct?”

“The people that are producing climate change, that’s right, those people, the ones destroying the earth, driving entire species to extinction, killing children,” Carlson said as he highlighted Ocasio-Cortez’s bigoted statement. “Ever notice how all those people look alike? They’ve got something in common, don’t they? That’s right, they’re the same color. That’s what she’s saying.”

“For all the hysteria you hear about how the president is a racist, Donald Trump has never said anything close to that, nothing close to as bigoted and vicious as that,” Carlson continued. “The people wrecking the world are all of one race? Who talks like that? In fact, it’s hard to think of anyone in American life saying anything that disgusting and foolish and dangerous.”

WATCH:

“There’s a darker side to AOC… she’s an unapologetic bigot.” Tucker Carlson explains why AOC is so famous: she’s authentic. And that’s why she’s so dangerous. She has bigoted views and yet she’s still popular and enabled by the media. pic.twitter.com/aK4VB6HRsE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 31, 2019

Partial transcript of Carlson’s remarks on Ocasio-Cortez below:

Unlike most members of Congress, Ocasio-Cortes actually believes most of what she says. It’s easy to see why young people listen to her and in the end that is the problem with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s not her economic views, the ones that get all the attention. Yes, she’s a wild-eyed left-winger who’s pushing socialism on the country. Her ideas maybe stupid and wrong.

The problem is the rest of what she says, there’s a darker side to Ocasio-Cortez and it has nothing to do with the Green New Deal.

She’s an unapologetic bigot, someone who attacks others for the way they were born. There’s nothing legitimate about that. You can’t debate bigotry, it’s pure poison.

It’s terrifying to think that someone who spews open racism has become a role model for our young people but that is exactly what has happened and it’s been happening since Ocasio-Cortez arrived on the public stage.

During her first run for Congress last year, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that the incumbent who held the seat didn’t deserve to be in Congress because he was the wrong race. By Election Day, her opponent was literally apologizing for his own skin color. When he accused Ocasio-Cortez of making the election about race, she didn’t run from it, ‘it is about race.’

Not so long ago a campaign like that would have been considered deeply immoral. The press would have hounded Ocasio-Cortez until she apologized her dropped out, but not anymore. A ruling class no longer recognizes universal standards of any kind, racism they’ve decided, cuts only one way. So they ignored Ocasio-Cortez’s race baiting and she got elected.

Over time, like any untreated virus, her bigotry grew more inflamed. Here was Ocasio-Cortez just last week in a public hearing explaining that actually global climate change is the fault of a specific racial group.

The people that are producing climate change, that’s right, those people, the ones destroying the earth, driving entire species to extinction, killing children. Ever notice how all those people look alike? They’ve got something in common, don’t they? That’s right, they’re the same color. That’s what she’s saying.

For all the hysteria you hear about how the president is a racist, Donald Trump has never said anything close to that. Nothing close to as bigoted and vicious as that. The people wrecking the world are all of one race? Who talks like that? In fact, it’s hard to think of anyone in American life saying anything that disgusting and foolish and dangerous.

This is an ominous development for this country, talk like this will destroy us.