Paul Sperry blows the whistle on the “whistleblower” in the RCI column “The Beltway’s ‘Whistleblower’ Furor Obsesses Over One Name.” Sperry can’t do that, can he? Ladies and gentlemen, meet Eric Ciaramella. Read the whole thing.

House Democrats plan to pass their long-awaited impeachment resolution today. Byron York dubs it “The Adam Schiff Empowerment Act.” Byron can’t do that, can he?

In the October 29 American Greatness column “The ‘Demedia’s’ Impeachment Beat Goes On,” Conrad Black zeroes in on Schiff:

Schiff proclaims every night on our screens that each invocation of the president’s incontestable right to withhold government personnel from Schiff’s subpoenas is ‘proof of his criminal behavior’ and ‘obstruction of justice.’ No sane American could attach a jot of credence to anything Schiff says—he is as believable as the radio traitor Lord Haw-Haw was when broadcasting to Britain from Berlin during World War II.

Black can’t say that, can he?

Black observes the “Demedia” impeachment farce with a gimlet eye. His October 30 NR column on it is “The Impeachment Farce Limps Along to Its Anticlimax.” It’s good for morale. I hope it has the additional advantage of being true.