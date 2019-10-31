The Washington Nationals clinched their first ever World Series title Wednesday night, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in game 7 of the World Series.

It was a long journey for the Nationals, who lost their top star Bryce Harper in the off-season, but they were a team of destiny and got the job done.

For the first time in 95 years, the #WorldSeries champions are from Washington, DC.#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/wxYc9XbQYo — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

This was also the first time in World Series history that the road team won all seven games. The Nationals won all four games in Houston, while the Astros won three straight games in the nation’s capital destroying the home team in games four and five. (RELATED: Strasberg And Rendon Lead Nationals To Game Six Victory)

This is also the second major sports championship in two years for a cursed sports town that previously had not won a major sports championship in roughly three decades. It’s an amazing accomplishment that everybody in the nation’s capital can be proud of.

So, for those in Washington, have fun, drink responsibly, and congratulations.

Go Nats!