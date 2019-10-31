On Tuesday, Pennsylvania state legislator Rep. Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) said a miscarriage is “just a mess on a napkin.”

Rep. Ullman made the shocking statement while expressing her opposition to a Republican-sponsored bill seeking to handle the remains of the aborted and miscarried with dignity. House Bill 1890 would require abortion clinics and healthcare facilities to bury or cremate such lost unborn children, as opposed to tossing out the children like medical waste.

“[House Bill 1890] refers specifically to the product of conception after fertilization, which covers an awful lot of territory,” said the Democratic lawmaker during a House Health Committee meeting. “I think we all understand the concept of the loss of a fetus, but we’re also talking about a woman who comes into a facility and is having cramps and — not to be, not to be, concrete — an early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin.”

Tom Shaheen, Vice President for Policy for Pennsylvania Family Institute, quickly condemned Ullman’s insensitive statement. “A miscarriage, no matter how early, does not result in a ‘mess on a napkin’ but the loss of a child,” Mr. Shaheen rebuked the Democrat. “Each human life deserves respect, even when lost at an early stage in development.”

“The remains of human beings should be treated better than medical waste,” continued Shaheen. “Rep. Frank Ryan’s bill is a compassionate effort to help offer some closure to many mothers and families in Pennsylvania.”

“Every Pennsylvanian should be appalled at such a heartless comment, which devalues life and ignores the pain experienced by so many women and families in Pennsylvania,” a statement from the Pennsylvania Family Institute added.

Abortion radicalism and callous comments concerning the loss of the unborn have become commonplace in the Democratic Party. In January, for example, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat later embroiled in a blackface scandal, publicly defended a form of infanticide on a radio program.

“When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of the mother, with the consent of physicians, more than one physician by the way, and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus which is non-viable,” Northam said, as reported by The Daily Wire. “So in this particular example, if the mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if this is what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother.”

At the time, the Virginia Democrat was offering support for proposed legislation by Kathy Tran, a Democrat, allowing abortions to be performed up to the moment of birth.

Every Republican members of the House Health committee voted to pass Pennsylvania’s HB 1890, while every Democrat in the committee voted against it.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the portion of a Republican-backed Indiana law that requires burial or cremation of unborn children lost in abortion or miscarriage, just as HB 1890 is seeking.

