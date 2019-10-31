The House will hold their first vote Thursday formalizing the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House will hold a vote on a resolution that would establish procedures and rules governing the ongoing impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had insisted for weeks that the House had no constitutional requirement to vote on authorizing impeachment; however, she relented after the media and Republicans hounded her for the impeachment inquiry’s secrecy.

The House Democrat leadership’s decision to hold a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry has engendered criticism from some of their freshman representatives.

Rep. Van Drew (D-NJ), a swing district Democrat, said that he will not vote for the resolution because the impeachment would “not be good for Democrats or Republicans.”

Van Drew said Wednesday:

I didn’t know that it was really necessary at this point. So if they very much want it, it would mean they want to help us a whole lot and really think it’s a good idea, or they think that it was going to put us in a tight spot.

As of Thursday morning, Van Drew will likely vote against the resolution, and it remains unclear whether Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) will vote for the resolution.

Breitbart News has reached out to the 30 House Democrats that represent districts that Trump carried in 2016 whether they will support the resolution. They did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made such an argument during an appearance on Fox News Wednesday. The Republican leader claimed that Pelosi had proven the impeachment inquiry “process is a sham” by flip-flopping on whether to hold a vote on the procedures governing the probe.

[embedded content]

“It only takes 19 seats to win the majority, they have 31 Democrats sitting in seats that President Trump carried, and we’re going to carry those again,” the minority leader said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.