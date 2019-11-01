Actor Mickey Rourke promised to punch President Donald Trump with a “left hook from hell” once he leaves office.

Celebrity outlet TooFab ran into Rourke on a Los Angeles street and asked him about Trump suing him and deceased rapper Tupac Shakur after they damaged one of his hotel suites in the 1990s.

“That piece of s**t that’s sitting in the White House, that p***y, that lying c***sucker,” the 67-year-old began. “That f***ing no good f***ing two-faced piece of s**t.

He added that Trump “said some really nasty things about the two of us. And you know what? It’s personal. There’s gonna be a day where he ain’t president, and we’re gonna bump into each other. And you’re gonna feel me.”

‘Left hook from hell’

Rourke then said he’d give Trump a “left hook from hell.”

“You know what happens? What goes up, goes down. And when it goes down, it goes down like a motherf***er,” he added. “That’s the life we live in.”

When asked if Trump would be impeached, Rourke simply said “he’s gonna feel me” and then appeared to speak directly to the president: “You hear me? You’re gonna feel me. What you said about the two of us? On my brother, you’re going to feel me.” TooFab noted that Rourke’s brother Joey died of lung cancer in 2004 at the age of 50.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

What else?

The outlet said Rourke admitted that while he and Shakur were filming the 1996 film “Bullet,” the pair stayed at the Plaza Hotel in New York, adding that “the pair (mostly Rourke) caused $6K-$7K worth of damage.” TooFab noted that Trump sued for $28K and wrote negative things about Rourke and Shakur.

More from the outlet:

Making “any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States” is a federal crime, even if is against a former president or even a presidential candidate, under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, with a maximum fine of $250,000.

Rourke was critically acclaimed for his work in the 1980s (“Barfly,” “Angel Heart”) then left acting to become a boxer for a few years in the 1990s. After Rourke’s return to the screen, he won a Golden Globe and earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in the 2008 film “The Wrestler.”

Fox News said neither a rep for Rourke nor the Secret Service immediately responded to its request for comment on the matter.