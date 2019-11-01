On Thursday, President Trump announced he was leaving New York and would make Florida his permanent residence. He tweeted:

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make.this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!

The New York Times, in their own inimitable way, announced Trump’s plans, writing, “President Trump doesn’t want to be a New Yorker anymore. He filed residency paperwork for Florida, a favorite of the wealthy for tax reasons.”

That prompted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to issue a biting tweet, snapping, “Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

Unfortunately for Cuomo, a member of Trump’s family happened to notice his dismissal of Trump. Donald Trump Jr. fired back with a tweet that sledgehammered Cuomo, writing, “Nice soundbite. Now do the tens of thousands of other successful New Yorkers and businesses fleeing your idiotic policies every week. I’ll wait. Also I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to @realDonaldTrump’s office begging for $. I was there. GOOD TIMES.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham fired back at Cuomo as well, asserting on Fox News, “We’re not going to waste our time with a governor who would say something like that. That was petty and that was silly. I’ll leave it at that,” as Politico reported.

Cuomo also went on MSNBC to slam the president, snapping, “The fight will continue, and I think it is a desperate legal move where he’s now going to argue, ‘Well, the state should have no right to my taxes because I moved out; I’m a Florida resident.’ That’s besides the point. When you filed your taxes, you were a New York resident. If you defrauded the state, you defrauded it when you are a New York state resident.”

In July 2018, Cuomo was asked about the $64,000 Trump had donated to him in the past for his campaign. Cuomo responded, “I’m going to be deeply critical of him and keep the contributions,” Politico noted.

When apprised of the fact that Cuomo’s 2018 opponent in the Democratic primary, Cynthia Nixon, had launched attacks against Cuomo for taking the money from Trump, Cuomo spokeswoman Abbey Fashouer wailed, “No governor has fought harder against Donald Trump than Gov. Cuomo. In fact, Trump considered running against the governor in 2014. Gov. Cuomo is 100 percent focused on continuing to lead the fight against the Trump Administration and win the U.S. House and State Senate so we can keep families together, protect New Yorkers from Trump’s disastrous tax plan, safeguard our state’s environment and defend New Yorkers’ civil rights — and no press release is going to change that.”

H/T Twitchy