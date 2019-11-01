Personal responsibility means being accountable for your actions. It’s not about deflecting, or blaming others.

But it seems that far too many do just that these days.

When we were young children, it was easy to deflect blame to a sibling. “He or she told me to do it, or made me do it” – whatever “it” happened to be at the time.

Parents, however, if they were any good, wouldn’t let us get away with it. They would come back with, “Well, if he or she told you to jump off a bridge, you would do it?”

Of course, the answer would be no, and their point made.

But somewhere along the way, this lesson got lost. Now our children often default to, “it’s not my fault – someone made me,” etc. However, we can’t really blame the children. They are being taught to flip the script of “sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me.”

Now our weakened, feminized society has come to blame words more than sticks or stones. And this lack of personal responsibility and accountability sometimes ends in tragedy.

Recently, a young woman was charged with involuntary manslaughter involving the death of her boyfriend.

CBS News reports that prosecutors want a former Boston College student to return to the U.S. from Korea to face an involuntary manslaughter charge after her college boyfriend committed suicide.

One might assume that this young woman is some sort of Jack Kevorkian – that she injected him or some such thing. But no, this suicide was apparently caused only by words – and a weak will.

And no, this wasn’t a cult thing.

Evidently, the young man who committed suicide, Alexander Urtula, and his girlfriend, Inyoung You (yep – that’s her name), exchanged thousands of text messages, in which she encouraged Urtula to off himself.

“Suffolk District Attorney Rollins described verbal, physical and psychological abuse during the 18-month relationship witnessed by family members and classmates of both. She said You would frequently manipulate Urtula and control him with threats of self-harm. Rollins said the abuse became ‘more frequent, more powerful and more demeaning in the days and hours leading up to Mr. Urtula’s untimely death,'” writes CBS News.

And on the day of his college graduation, Urtula threw himself off a parking garage. Authorities say that You was “present” at the time, meaning apparently that she witnessed it.

This combination of social media saturation and fragile youth is proving to be deadly.

By fragile youth, I mean children who are literally incapable of coping with adversity – especially boys.

And, as usual, it’s not their fault. Children aren’t born with fragile egos, any more than they’re born bad. Simply put, and birth defects not withstanding, if you want to see the source of problem children, just look at the parents – then teachers, coaches, etc. In other words, adult influence. And the closer the adult, the more influential. It’s nature vs. nurture, and nurture almost always rules the day.

And this problem appears to be getting worse. But that should be expected considering the nationwide crusade against masculinity.

For years now, boys have had the masculinity drained from them by the feminist movement. They are told instead to be more sensitive and get in touch with their feminine side. It seems everything under the sun is acceptable, except for just being a man. It’s no wonder more and more males think they want to become female.

The bottom line is that, yes, this young woman sounds like she is just evil, but the fault for Urtula’s “untimely” death is his and his alone. He threw himself off the garage. No one pushed him.

I haven’t read any of the text exchanges, and frankly don’t have the desire or need. If this young man couldn’t stand up to, or better yet, just walk away from his spawn of Satan girlfriend, that’s his fault.

I don’t care what she said to him. He should have had the will and fortitude to stand up to her, and she shouldn’t be facing potential jail time over words, no matter what she said or how evil she is.

