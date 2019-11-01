Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Friday that “being a working person in Congress makes me better at my job” as she endorsed comments by singer-producer Brad Walsh, who ripped a Fox Nation host for masquerading as the first-term representative on Halloween.

“I can’t tell you how many members don’t know what it’s like to be uninsured, or have to choose between rent and a prescription,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “GOP seems to think that being born with a fancy last name is a personal accomplishment.”

In his tweet, Walsh, co-executive producer of ABC’s “Modern Family,” bashed Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, who tweeted that she dressed up as Ocasio-Cortez because she “scares me most” and dubbed her the “socialist-loving, freedom-hating, former bartender.”

Walsh tweeted: “The fact that so many Republicans LOVE to refer to @AOC as “former bartender” as an insult is them straight-up telling you they hate the working class.

“If you work in service or retail, Republicans think you are a joke, a pity, a costume.”

But after a backlash, Lahren tweeted later Thursday: “I mean this truly and sincerely: Being a former bartender is the best and most admirable thing about @AOC.”

Then, about an hour later, came this from Lahren: “For all those crybabies out there triggered by my Halloween costume and others: it’s Halloween, calm down.”

She reiterated her position on a Friday Fox Nation report.

“I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected into the United States Congress,” Lahren said. “Talk about a haunted house.”