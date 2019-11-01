(CLARION PROJECT) Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said that part of the money that America gives to its ally Israel should be diverted to Gaza.

“My solution is, to Israel, if you want military aid you’re going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to the people of Gaza,” he said. “I would say that some of the $3.8 billion should go right now to humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

Sanders’ proposal essentially calls for the U.S. giving money to a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, Hamas, the duly elected government of Gaza.

Hamas has historically used the billions of dollars of aid monies given to Gaza to build its terrorist infrastructure and line its own pockets — not for the benefit of the people it governs.

Read the full story ›