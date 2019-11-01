(FOX NEWS) Former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke on Friday announced he is dropping out of the 2020 race for president.

In a blog post on Medium, O’Rourke said that it is clear his campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” he wrote. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”

Read the full story ›