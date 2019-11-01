Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden says he believes President Donald Trump is engaged in a cover-up of his actions in Ukraine.

A video clip of the comment was released ahead of the Friday evening airing of Biden’s PBS interview.

“The phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine, now that there are White House aides saying there was material left out of the transcript of that call. Do you believe the president is involved in a cover-up?” he was asked.

“Yes,” Biden responded.

“Look you have some of the finest people in the administration feeling they have to come forward and say exactly what they heard and what they knew,” Biden continued. “The idea that someone would invite a foreign power into our election … is just one of the things that no president that I’m aware of would ever thought of doing.”

A House impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which raised questions about whether Trump withheld congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in exchange for its investigation of Biden’s family and the Democratic National Committee.

Related Stories: