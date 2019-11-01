Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke was brutally mocked late on Friday after he announced that he was dropping out of the race because his flailing campaign did “not have the means to move forward successfully.”

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively,” O’Rourke said. “In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke added.

O’Rourke ran on a campaign that targeted constitutionally protected rights of American citizens, including confiscating firearms and punishing religious organizations for their beliefs.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke wants confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens. If you don’t comply, there will be “consequences” and you’ll get a “visit” from law enforcement. Beto is absolutely UNHINGED. Watch⬇️pic.twitter.com/KCfqghnWFU — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2019

Upon his announcement that he was dropping out of the race, O’Rourke was mocked online by nearly everyone outside the hardcore faction of the Democratic party.

President Donald Trump mocked O’Rourke on Twitter, writing: “Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was ‘born for this.’ I don’t think so!”

Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “I guess he isn’t coming for my ARs any more???”

I guess he isn’t coming for my ARs any more??? https://t.co/dGxhIDv0Ab — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2019

The National Rifle Association (NRA) mocked O’Rourke, tweeting: “Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. That makes it two failed campaigns in one year! Let this be a lesson: Running on destroying the Second Amendment and stripping Americans of their firearms is never a good idea. #ByeBeto”

BREAKING: Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. That makes it two failed campaigns in one year! 🤣 Let this be a lesson: Running on destroying the Second Amendment and stripping Americans of their firearms is never a good idea. #ByeBeto pic.twitter.com/WtcxDE8hLh — NRA (@NRA) November 1, 2019

Immigration attorney Matthew Kolken, who is a libertarian, responded to O’Rourke, tweeting: “Beto’s door-to-door firearm confiscation plan may have done more to position Trump for re-election than any single politician in either major party.”

Beto’s door-to-door firearm confiscation plan may have done more to position Trump for re-election than any single politician in either major party. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 1, 2019

Political commentator Dave Rubin tweeted: “Just think, the next time Beto goes to a library and stands on a table he could be arrested.”

Just think, the next time Beto goes to a library and stands on a table he could be arrested. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 1, 2019

Political commentator Rita Panahi tweeted: “Brave kid takes on Beto & calls out his BS. Hilarious how many thought this clown was a viable candidate. #ByeByeBeto”

Brave kid takes on Beto & calls out his BS. Hilarious how many thought this clown was a viable candidate. #ByeByeBeto pic.twitter.com/8DHRS6DFkq — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 1, 2019

Newsmax host John Cardillo tweeted: “Beto’s political career is done. Two abysmally run campaigns back to back.”

Beto’s political career is done. Two abysmally run campaigns back to back. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 1, 2019

The Washington Free Beacon, in a headline, wrote: “Born to Lose: Beto Drops Out of 2020 Race”

Born to Lose: Beto Drops Out of 2020 Race https://t.co/b0xRoGTLhC — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 1, 2019

Reporter Josh Kraushaar tweeted: “Beto could have been a major player in the 2020 Texas Senate race. Instead, he’ll be an asterisk in political history.”

Beto could have been a major player in the 2020 Texas Senate race. Instead, he’ll be an asterisk in political history. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 1, 2019

Austin Petersen tweeted: “He will be missed by gun owners everywhere and we will appreciate his contributions to our cause.”

He will be missed by gun owners everywhere and we will appreciate his contributions to our cause. https://t.co/O0jeSou9jS — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) November 1, 2019

Dinesh D’Souza tweeted: “Beto advanced one crazy idea after another on the theory that the wackiest one wins! Now the loony boy has dropped out of the race. So he lost the presidency, and his dignity – the whole enchilada. Adios, fake Mexican!”

Beto advanced one crazy idea after another on the theory that the wackiest one wins! Now the loony boy has dropped out of the race. So he lost the presidency, and his dignity—the whole enchilada. Adios, fake Mexican! — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 1, 2019

Federalist editor Ben Domenech tweeted: “Initial staff response to Beto news: ‘Who do you think will pick up his supporter?’”

Initial staff response to Beto news: “Who do you think will pick up his supporter?” — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 1, 2019

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren tweeted: “No more Beto??! What will we do for entertainment now? Oh wait, we still have a whole stage full of clowns to choose from.”

No more Beto??! What will we do for entertainment now? Oh wait we still have a whole stage full of clowns to choose from. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 1, 2019

Hillary Clinton ally Philippe Reines tweeted: “Tomorrow Beto will acknowledge he could’ve done a better job dropping out, apologize for dropping out badly, say he’s learned from the bad dropout, and ready to re-drop out.”

tomorrow beto will acknowledge he could’ve done a better job dropping out, apologize for dropping out badly, say he‘s learned from the bad dropout, and ready to re-drop out. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) November 1, 2019