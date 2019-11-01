Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro has met his campaign fundraising goal and will continue to compete for the party’s nomination.

Castro tweeted Friday: “I’m excited to announce that last night we surpassed our $800K fundraising goal. With the help of 50K donors, we raised more than $1M for the month of October, one of our biggest months yet. Thank you so much to everyone who helped us get there.”

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary had said he would drop out of the race if his campaign could not raise more than $800,000 by Oct. 31.

Castro entered the fourth quarter of 2019 with less than $700,000 in the bank and has struggled with fundraising since he entered the race 10 months ago.

The Hill noted that his campaign manager Maya Rupert said in a statement: “Time and time again this campaign has defied expectations with the support of an army of dedicated, grassroots supporters. We’re not going anywhere.”