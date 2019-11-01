Actress Elizabeth Banks, the director of the upcoming “Charlies Angels” reboot, will take her much-ballyhooed abortion enthusiasm to new heights by leading the new Creative Council at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“The initiative, chaired by Banks, will use stars’ platforms to educate about and advocate for the Center’s issues,” reported The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “The creative council’s advocacy will focus in part on the Supreme Court case June Medical Services, LLC v. Gee, which challenges a Louisiana law designed to shut down abortion clinics.”

Speaking with THR, Banks said that reproductive rights are a “baseline” for female equality.

“I believe that women’s equality begins with our fundamental human rights over bodily autonomy. So I feel like this is baseline for female equality in the world, deciding when and with whom to have children,” she said.

Banks also extolled the many Hollywood women with platforms who helped found the council, including Busy Philipps, Aja Naomi King, and Amy Brenneman.

“We looked for women who were already sympathetic to the cause or who had already participated in some way in a campaign for the Center,” Banks said. “There’s a real power to having people who have platforms be able to elevate the critical role that the Center is playing in protecting our freedoms. My hope is that all of the members of the Council take seriously this responsibility to mention the Center’s work, to advocate for the Center whenever they can … and add reproductive rights stories to the work that they’re already doing.”

Banks also stresses other issues related to reproduction, such as embryos and other fertility issues.

“Reproductive rights in media is a really important tool for keeping the issues that we are all facing at the forefront,” Banks said. “As someone who struggled with fertility issues and made embryos, I think there’s such an interesting dialogue to be had about how abortion care is part of a larger package of reproductive care that is also about creating wonderful families and access to family care. It’s all very slippery slope and that’s what we’re trying to get across.”

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, told THR in a statement that Banks and the female artists working with her will be instrumental in expanding “reproductive rights” across the globe.

“The Center for Reproductive Rights is proud to partner with these powerful artists to protect and expand reproductive rights access across the globe through our work in the courts, in public policy and before human rights bodies,” said Northup. “We know the impact these artists can have in advocating for change and reaching new audiences to raise awareness about reproductive rights issues, including maternal health, abortion care, contraception and assisted reproduction.”

The announcement of the Creative Council comes amid Tinseltown pushing the most pro-abortion propaganda in its history.

“So far, halfway through the year, nearly two dozen characters in streaming shows, movies and television have had or talked about having abortions, many unapologetically, a development that would have been unthinkable a decade ago — and one that has angered some abortion foes,” reported The New York Times earlier this year.